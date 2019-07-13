Jal Shakthi Abhiyan to be held for 3 months every year for water conservation: Central official

By | Published: 9:54 pm 10:01 pm

Nalgonda: Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Textiles Nihar Ranjan Dash on Saturday underlined the need to take up water conservation measures in a mission mode under Jal Shakthi Abhiyan programme by the Centre.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials of line departments held at district Collectorate, Ranjan Dash said the Centre decided to conduct Jala Shakthi Abhiyan for three months from July in the next five years with a target to improve the water reserves across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Jala Shakthi Abhiyan programme on August 15 in 2018. In all, 254 districts including Kattangur, Kanagal, Vemulapally and Peddavoora mandals in Nalgonda district, which were facing water problem, have been selected for implementation of the progarmme in the country, he added.

He said the Forest, Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture and Rural Water Supply departments should work in coordination for the implementation of the water conservation programme. Schools and colleges should also be involved in implementation of the programme, he added.

“We will face the problem of water scarcity, if no water conservation measures are taken up,” Joint Collector Chandrasekhar said. He reminded that the State government had taken up Haritha Haram to ensure ecological balance that would also help in ensuing good rainfall.

Later, Nihar Ranjan Dash inspected the water conservation measures taken up at Kattangur and Parada in the district. District Rural Development Officer Shekhar Reddy, District Horticulture Officer Sangeetha Lakshmi, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar Reddy and others were also present.

Earlier, the officials and employees of different departments, earlier, took out a rally, holiding placards highlighting the importance of the water conservation, from NG College to Clock Tower Centre in the district.

