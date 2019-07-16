Jal Shakti Abhiyan team tours Karimnagar villages

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Karimnagar: Members of Jal Shakti Abhiyan toured various villages of Ganneruvaram mandal on Tuesday. Central team members along with Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed and others visited Madapur, Gunukulakondapur and Chokkalapalli villages and examined soak pits and plantation of trees.

Examining soak pits in Madapur, they enquired about the functioning of the pits. Team members observed teak trees plantation, farm ponds in agricultural fields, common soak pits, and Haritha Haram nurseries.

Later, they interacted with public representatives, people and women’s groups and sought feedback from them.

Speaking on the occasion, Central team nodal officer SP Singh wanted everyone to take up water conservation as a responsibility since water was the lifeline for human beings.

Praise for Madapur

He appreciated the people of Madapur for making the village a model by arranging soak pits in every house and taking up extensive tree plantation.

Promising to inform about the village in Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Delhi, he said he would recommend Madapur model in all villages across the country.

Unfortunately, the price of drinking water has become costlier than that of milk since the groundwater level had gradually depleted. So, it was the responsibility of everybody to protect groundwater by conserving rainwater. Besides rain water, used water should also be diverted to soak pits, he advised.

He also advised storing water in tanks and ponds by removing silt and wanted farmers to arrange farm ponds in their agricultural fields, and recharge pits around borewells.

Advising the people not to cut down trees, Singh informed that the areas where there was extensive tree plantation, would get sufficient rains.

Call for movement

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed wanted to take up water conservation as a movement. In some areas, people were facing a lot of problems due to lack of water.

Earlier, water in wells used to be available at 2 to 3 metre depth. However, it has gone down to 20 to 30 metre depth, which was dangerous for future generations. So, people should conserve water by arranging soak pits in very house.

Madapur became role model by arranging 400 soak pits, as against 440 houses in the village. He asked the villagers to arrange soak pits in the remaining 40 houses and plant 5 to 10 trees in every house.

