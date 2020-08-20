Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid

By | Published: 7:43 pm

New Delhi: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms of the infection. The minister said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

The minister held two important meetings on Tuesday. One was on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended the meeting virtually while his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar was physically present with Shekhawat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria and senior officials.

Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhawat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had also tested positive for coronavirus.