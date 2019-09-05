Jala Jatara draws hundreds to Dharmaram

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Nandimedaram (Peddapalli): Jala Jatara programme was held on a grand scale at Nandimedaram reservoir in Dharmaram mandal, which has been developed as part of link-II of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Huge number of people, including public representatives, political leaders, farmers and people from various villages of Dharmapuri constituency, gathered on the bund of the reservoir and had lunch after performing pujas to River Godavari.

Earlier, they took out a huge rally wherein Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, local MP B Venkatesh Netha, MLCs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad chairmen and other public representatives and activists of TRS participated in the rally.

Amid drum beats and performance by kolatam artistes the four-kilometre rally was held from Dharmaram market yard to the reservoir. While women participated in the rally by carrying Bathukammas and Bonalu, performance by Potharajus attracted people.

MLCs Naradasu Laxman Rao and Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLAs Dasari Manohar Reddy (Peddapalli), Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam), Balka Suman (Chennur), N Diwakar Rao (Mancherial), ZP chairman (Peddapalli) Putta Madhukar and others participated in the jatara.

