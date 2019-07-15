Jalshakti Abhiyan team holds awareness meet in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:08 am

Karimnagar: Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday said that groundwater table in the district had depleted due to poor rainfall.

He was presiding over an awareness meeting organised by a central team under Jalshakti Abhiyan with district level officials and MPDOs at the Collectorate here.

The Centre’s Jalshakti Abhiyan, launched on July 1, is aimed at enhancing groundwater levels by harvesting rainwater and conserving water.

The central team would tour different villages and mandals of the district for four days.

The team, which is touring all the districts, will submit its report to the Union government suggesting measures to be taken up for preserving groundwater.