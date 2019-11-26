Jamaat-e-Islami seeks Telangana govt to withdraw NRC plans

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind charged the BJP-led government of trying to instil a sense of fear among the minority communities on the pretext of Citizen Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens of India.

At a press conference held here on Tuesday, Hamed Mohammed Khan, president, Jamaat e-Islami Hind, Telangana and Odhisa chapter, said the Union government was trying to cover up its failures. “The BJP is not able to fulfill what it had promised in its election manifesto. So, to divert the attention of the public they want to implement the National Register of Citizens of India across the country. The government should drop the plan,” he said.

Hamed Mohd Khan questioned the guidelines of the NRC and how can the government expect the citizens to provide documents to prove their stay was legal in the country.

“Across the world, the onus of establishing or proving if any person is legally or illegally staying in the country lies with the administration. Asking citizens to prove their stay is legal is itself a burdensome task for entire country,” he said.

The Jamaat –e-Islamic urged the public to keep intact all the documents for presenting during the census to be held in April. It urged the colony associations, mosque committees and NGOs to come forward and help people enroll or register themselves to keep themselves updated in the records.

