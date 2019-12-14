Jamia Millia Islamia University cancels exams over CAA protest

By | Published: 12:45 pm

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Saturday cancelled the odd undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations due to a protest at its premises against the Citizenship (Amendment), Act (CAA), 2019.

“All students of odd semesters of UG and PG programmes are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for December 14 stands postponed. The date of the postponed papers shall be notified in due course of time,” the Office of the Controller of Examination said in a notification.

On Friday, a march staged by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) to Parliament turned violent after the police lathi-charged the protesters in a bid to stop them from moving ahead.

Several media personnel were also injured in the students-police face-off.

After the protests, several messages were circulated on social media asking the students to boycott all the academic activities, including the ongoing examinations.

Several students were injured and admitted to the Holy Family Hospital after they were lathi-charged by the police.

Around 50 protesters were detained and taken to Jaitpur and Badarpur police stations to bring the situation under control.