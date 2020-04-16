Jamia Nizamia asks Muslims to avoid Ramzan congregational prayers

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia has issued a fatwa advising Muslims to forgo their congregational ‘taraveeh prayers’ offered at mosques and asked them to instead do the same in their houses.

The fatwa was issued by the seminary after one person approached the muftis, asking their opinion on congregational ‘taraveeh namaz,” in view of the Covid19 pandemic across the globe.

A press release issued by the seminary stated: “As Sahar (predawn meal) is done at home, all Muslims shall also partake ‘iftar’ at home and shall not go to the mosque for iftar. They are also requested not to host or attend iftar parties and to give away the money thus saved to the poor and the needy for their basic needs.”

“While staying at homes, Muslims shall offer prayers, observe fast (roza) and perform taraveeh. They should refrain from holding ijtemas (gatherings) for Taraveeh and also ensure recitation of the holy Quran,” the release added.

In the Shariah, responsibilities and duties are assigned and at the same time exceptions and concessions are given during extraordinary circumstances. “Offering taraveeh is Sunnah and here, too, exceptions are allowed,” the release added.

The ulemas also urged Muslims to adhere to the lockdown.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .