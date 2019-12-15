Jamia proctor accuses police of forceful entry on campus

By | Published: 9:26 pm

New Delhi: The chief proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia has accused the Delhi police of forcefully entering the university campus and beating up the students over anti-CAA protests on Sunday.

Waseem Ahmed Khan said on Sunday evening that police had entered the campus despite not being given permission to enter. He alleged that staff and students are being beaten and are even forced to vacate the campus.

Sunday’s protests turned violent as locals and university students clashed with the police and burnt a few buses. Jamia students have claimed that they are not involved in the acts of violence.

At least five buses were set ablaze or damaged, besides various cars and a bike that were targeted by the mob on Sunday in the national capital, the police said.