Jamie Lynn Spears returns to acting with Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’

By | Published: 12:34 pm

Returning to acting after over a decade, Jamie Lynn Spears has joined the cast of the Netflix series ‘Sweet Magnolias’, which based on the Sherryl Woods novel series.The mother of two will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, “a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices,” Netflix announced in a tweet on Monday.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all. Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias,” Spears also tweeted.While Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley star in the leading roles, the series will also feature Chris Klein and Justin Bruening.Last year, the actress made an appearance on ‘Double Dare’ with her 11-year-old daughter.Known for appearing in the network’s ‘All That series’ from 2002 to 2004, the actress was last seen in Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101’ from 2005 to 2008.