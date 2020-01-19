‘Jammers’, creating magic with Carnatic tunes

By | Published: 8:00 pm 6:47 pm

Music tends to illuminate the goodness of our soul; a beautiful tune lingers on in one’s head as one hums a favourite song. To shut out the burden of usual chores and enjoy soothing tunes proves to be beneficial.

Indulged in a perennial musical jaunt, Hyderabad-based band, ‘Jammers’ lull their audience into a melodious coma with their Carnatic hues. A college gang-turned-full-time band, Jammers target is to expand their horizons by reaching out to all age groups. Their union, they say, is a triumph for them as everybody is trained and specialised in different genres from a young age.

The five-piece band has Krishna Tejasvi on vocals, Chinna Swamy on guitar, Naren Siddhartha on keyboard, Jagadish on bass and Shashank on drums. The band emphasises on blends of classical compositions with contemporary Telugu hits.

“We never deliberately planned the whole thing; circumstances led to the formation of the band. At CBIT, we would get a gig once in a while for fests, and we didn’t let go of any single prospect that came our way and here we are,” says Krishna Tejasvi who is passionate about creating music marvels.

The band experiments new genres every time they jam. Their renditions of Sada Shiva Sanyasi and Yamaha Nagari are major hits and most requested; the crowd goes into a frenzy of exaltation with applauds for every single chord they play. Naren and Shashank are presently creating tracks for web series, stimulated by Carnatic fusion. The band has worked meticulously to deliver a title track for YouTuber ‘Mahatalli’.

“We do a lot of shows at various venues — starting from Moonshine Project to Hard Rock. We made a mark in the city and explored countless possibilities. It constantly gives me goosebumps to perform with Jammers,” says talented bassist Jagadish. “I think there’s a sense of power; the freedom we experience as a band generates a lot of zeal”, adds Chinna.

They are currently occupied with composing their own tracks, with catchy lyrics and folk beats. Music, to them, is all about experimentation and toting little spicy nuggets to all that they create. They portray their skill by mingling ragas such as Kadanakuthoohalam with modern Telugu rock songs. Apart from old school tracks, the young clan reins to Hindi music as well.

