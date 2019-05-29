Jammikunta CI to be rewarded for bravery

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The bravery demonstrated by K Srujan Reddy, circle inspector of Jammikunta in saving the lives of two persons stuck inside a well will receive its due from the State government. Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday appreciated the daredevilry exhibited by him and the timely action that saved the duo. The inspector should be source of inspiration to the entire police fraternity, he wished.

Besides congratulating the Inspector personally, he spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar over phone and wanted him to sanction suitable reward and meritorious service certificate for the police officer. He said the Police personnel shall imbibe such qualities and respond quickly to emergencies.

The inspector gave a new lease of life to Gollala Mallaiah and Marepally Ravinder who climbed down into a very narrow-well to deepen it further, but got stuck inside and left breathless at Madipelli Village of Jammikunta Mandal in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

On receipt of the information, the inspector, Srujan Reddy immediately alerted the Fire Services officials and simultaneously rushed to the spot. Without wasting any time he got lowered himself into the well using ropes and saved the two. He got them admitted to hospital and they are recovering now.