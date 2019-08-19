Jammu: IAF helicopter pulls up four people stranded in Tawi river to safety

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Jammu: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Monday rescued four people who got stuck near an under-construction bridge over Tawi River here.

Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer of Jammu, told ANI: “We received information at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued and by 12:29 pm, IAF’s helicopter was present at the spot. Our Garud Commandos went down and tied a hook on the fishermen to pull them up. Four people were rescued in a short span of time and the operation was successful.”

Srikant Suse, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of South Jammu, told ANI: “The team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Air Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the rescue operations. Most of them were fishermen and they got stranded near the under-construction bridge after the water level surged in Tawi River.”

“We will make all necessary arrangements after assessing the water level in the river. However, we have asked the locals and fishermen in the area not to go to the banks of the river as it can be dangerous,” he added.