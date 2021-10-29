Jana Natya Mandali’s Jangu Prahlad no more

Hyderabad: Senior folk artiste and lyric writer Jangu Prahlad passed away on Friday at NIMS after battling for life following a road accident.



Prahlad, who played an instrumental role in Jana Natya Mandali, had his role as a people’s poet during the Telangana movement.

He was survived by three children. Born in Hanmapuram village in Bhongir mandal of Yadadri district, Prahlad had been residing at Jagadgirigutta in the city. Following a road mishap, he was shifted to NIMS where he was undergoing treatment when he breathed his last.

Several artistes from Jana Natya Mandali recalled his contribution to theatre and cultural movement in Telangana region and his demise created a deep void and loss to the region.

