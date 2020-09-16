Jana Sena activist lodges complaint in Hyderabad Cybercrime PS

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Activists of the Jana Sena Party have lodged a complaint at the Cybercrime police station, Hyderabad demanding action against persons who posted morphed pictures of the party chief Pawan Kalyan on social media. The complainants said some vested interests were circulating morphed pictures of the actor-turned-politician to damage his reputation. The Cybercrime police have received the complaint and are investigating.

