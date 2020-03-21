‘Janata Curfew’ call sets off panic buying in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The call for the Janata Curfew on Sunday appeared to have triggered panic buying of sorts in kirana stores, supermarkets and vegetable markets across the city on Saturday.

Rythu Bazaars and vegetable markets across the city, which were quite silent over the last few days, witnessed a sudden demand for vegetables from around 8 am on Saturday.

“Markets will remain closed on Sunday and will be open on Monday as usual. We are taking all measures and maintaining cleanliness in our market,” officials at Erragadda Rythu Bazaar said. Vegetable markets in the Old City, including the Madannapet market and Mandi Mir Alam, too witnessed heavy rush.

On the other hand, kirana stores and supermarkets too witnessed large crowds, with some traders saying WhatsApp messages that the Janata Curfew was a sign of the days to come had a role in the panic buying.

Medical shop owners said apart from people asking for hand sanitisers, which still were unavailable in most parts of the city, there were several people stocking medicines, including paracetamol and cough syrups.

People who regularly buy blood pressure and heart medications and other such daily requirement drugs were also stocking up on their medicines.

