Janata Curfew: Complete voluntary shut down in Telangana

By | Published: 10:57 am 11:37 am

Hyderabad: The 24-hour extended voluntary Janata Curfew called by the Telangana State government on Sunday evoked very good response across the State with shops, hotels, markets and other business establishments remaining closed and people confining themselves to their homes.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a 14-hour Janata Curfew across the country as part the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, had on Saturday urged people to observe a 24-hour self-imposed curfew from 6 am on Sunday till 6 am on Monday. People have also been asked to step out on their balconies or homes at 5 pm on Sunday to applaud the services rendered by those in the front line such as doctors, nurses and paramedics.

In Telangana State, all the roads including the State capital of Hyderabad, wore a deserted look right from the morning with only those involved in essential services like milk vendors, policemen and newspapers boys stepping out. Policemen in Hyderabad were seen holding placards that read “Good citizens support Janata curfew,” “Please pray from home,” “Avoid social gatherings” and the likes, sending a strong message to the people not only for the day but for the days to come in battling the deadly virus that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

Public transport including the TSRTC, Metro, taxicabs and auto rickshaws are also not in operation.

Reports from the districts said life had come to a standstill with people remaining indoors, and shops and other business establishments remaining shut. There was no movement of vehicles on both national and state highways.

A report from Karimnagar, from where a group of 10 Indonesian preachers tested positive for coronavirus and were placed in an isolation ward in a designated hospital subsequently, said hotels, small kirana shops, supermarkets and other business establishments remained closed. The main as well as internal road in the town wore a deserted look.

Some people, who were not aware about the cancellation of bus services, were seen waiting in the bus stand. Police, however, explained the situation to them and asked them to vacate the bus stand. A huge police deployment was seen in the town in places where crowds generally gather like bus stations, markets and business areas.

Karimnagar Police Commisioner VB Kamalasan Reddy visited several areas in the town to take stock of the situation. People are voluntarily participating in the janata curfew, he observed and thanked the people of Karimnagar town for expressing their solidarity with the cause.

The situation was the same in all the other 32 district of the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter