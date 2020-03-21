Janata Curfew: Hyderabad Police to do “advisable enforcement’

By | Published: 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police will be performing “advisable enforcement” to implement the Janata Curfew campaign on Sunday. The City Police had already started a campaign on social media urging the public to observe the curfew tomorrow.

“We will be persuading the public not to come out and observe the Janata Curfew. Let them stay with their families and enjoy,” said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner, Hyderabad City Police.

According to officials, local police teams will be approaching business establishments if found open and advising them on importance of closing down, apart from the precautions to be taken.

The police, in all likelihood will not allow people to gather at any place especially hotels, chai points, tiffin centres, pan shops, play grounds, parks or recreational places. Funerals however, are exempted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .