‘Janata Curfew’: People throng stores to buy groceries

Hyderabad: Grocery stores and supermarkets teemed with customers on Saturday with many people thronging the stores to buy essential commodities in the wake of the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Though the rush was usual in the morning, there was some panic buying as the day progressed. Covering their faces with masks and handkerchiefs, denizens thronged the markets to purchase commodities.

At most supermarkets, long queues were seen in front of cash counters. Some anxious customers were found buying commodities for at least two months while others were seen buying eatables to meet the requirements on Sunday.

“People are panicking unnecessarily and stocking things resulting in inconvenience to others,” an angry customer K. Koteswara Rao said at a supermarket in Secunderabad.

Supermarkets had to repeatedly replenish racks with stocks of biscuits, snacks and other packaged commodities. Some store managements put up tents in front of the shops to sell fruits in order to prevent unnecessary rush inside the shop.

Among others, milk and curd in particular were in great demand and at some of the supermarkets and grocery, customers were greeted with ‘no stock’ boards.

In spite of advisories for the senior citizens to stay indoors, many were seen ignoring the caution and lining up for shopping of groceries. On their part, most of the managements ensured that the staff and those at the cash counters wore masks while on duty.

