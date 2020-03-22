Janata Curfew: Unprecedented rush at Hyderabad markets

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Rythu Bazaars and vegetable markets across the city, which were quite silent over the last few days, witnessed a sudden surge in demand for vegetables on Saturday with people buying in advance, keeping in mind Sunday’s Janata Curfew.

Since 8 am on Saturday, the markets including those at Erragadda, Kothapet, Mehdipatnam, Bowenpally, Vanasthalipuram, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and Alwal recorded a spurt in vegetables sales and most of the stock was over by noon.

According to farmers in Erragadda Rythu Bazaar, it was an unexpected crowd on Saturday as tomatoes, onions, potatoes and other vegetables were over soon. The major vegetable markets, which get thousands of quintals of vegetables registered half of their stock being sold by 10 am.

“We usually see heavy crowds on Sunday, but due to Janata Curfew, many came to markets on Saturday and rush was beyond our expectations,” said J Shekar, a farmer from Vikarabad selling vegetables at Erragadda.

“Markets will remain closed on Sunday and will be open on Monday as usual. We are taking all measures and maintaining cleanliness in our market,” said Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Model Rythu Bazar.

The prices, fortunately, remained as usual and did not soar because of the crowds. In the early hours, a kg of tomato was sold for Rs. 9, onions for Rs. 25, potatoes for Rs. 25, green chilli for Rs. 25, brinjal for Rs.13, lady finger for Rs. 25 and cabbage went for Rs. 7.

The vegetable markets in the old city too witnessed an unprecedented rush. Markets including the Madannapet market and Mandi Mir Alam witnessed heavy rush. Similarly, huge crowds were seen at the Falaknuma Rythu Bazaar with the buyers jostling each other for groceries.

“It is better people buy and keep a stock of groceries at their houses so that they frequently do not venture out,” Tahseen Ahmed, a resident of Chandrayangutta, said.

Stores run short of commodities

Hyderabad: A drop in supplies of commodities, especially pulses, from other States and panic buying has left many provision stores with fast depleting stocks.

Provision stores in many colonies have started to run short of commodities. A few shop owners are appealing their customers to make limited purchases as a means to ensure there is sufficient stock left for other customers.

Most provision stores have started citing limited stocks of wheat, red gram, split pigeon peas, chickpeas, chili powder and other pulses.

Generally, these pulses are supplied from Maharashtra and with Section 144 clamped in many places there for the last few days, the goods transportation has been affected. Further, many staff and daily wage workers in the transport sector were skipping their duties, citing personal reasons, said Dilip Kumar Pansari, general secretary of Twin Cities Retail Dealers’ Association.

Similarly, wheat is supplied from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana but for last few days, there have been limited supplies. “Adding to the situation, many households are stocking up provisions,” he added.

