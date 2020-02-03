Jane, Kito de Boer’s Indian art to be on Christie’s sale

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Living between London and Dubai, Kito De Boer and his wife, Jane Gowers, are two of the most well-known international collectors of Indian Art. They have put together a remarkable collection with a broad historical scope and wide range of artists.

The couple began collecting more than 25 years ago when they moved to New Delhi, and have continued their journey as patrons of Indian art and culture since then.

Numbering over 1,000 pieces, the collection is one of the largest and most varied collections of Indian art in private hands. It presents a survey of Indian painting from the late 19th century to the present day, covering major art movements, particularly the Bengal School, and includes significant works by Ganesh Pyne, Rameshwar Broota, Sayed Haider Raza, Francis Newton Souza, A. Ramachandran, Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, Maqbool Fida Husain and K. Lama Goud among other artists.

Talking about their collection, Kito says, “India is at a very early stage of developing a knowledgeable market about the arts in general. There are so many great artists but only a few of them have been picked up and promoted. So, what we have done is try and shine a spotlight at the byways of Indian art rather than just the highways.

We hope people take the time to read our book and go beyond all the big names, because we’ve gone a long way down the road. It’s only really when you get surprised at some works, when you stop to look at something you feel you may have discovered, then there’s something new to talk about.” Has the Indian landscape of art changed a lot thinks to private galleries and publications?

“The internet has changed it, remember back in the day there was no internet, one couldn’t find pictures of art you were trying to collect. There may have been pamphlets with terrible quality. If you look at galleries like DAG and publications, they are taking on the burden,” says Kito.

Christie’s will hold their South Asian Modern + Contemporary art sale in New York on 18 March 2020 where pieces from ‘A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection’ will be available.