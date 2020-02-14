Janet Jackson recalls growing up with exotic animals

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Singer Janet Jackson once had an array of exotic animals for pets, including a giraffe. She looked back at the impressive pet animals she had growing up during a sit down with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, recalling the fun she had with them as a kid, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We had so many animals growing up,” she shared. “We had fawn, Mouflon sheep, peacocks, a giraffe … just all kinds of animals. It was my job to feed them, to clean them.”

The singer said her busy schedule these days doesn’t allow her the time to care for such an extensive brood.

“It’s very tiring,” she added. “You never get enough sleep … My mother did it (without a nanny), her mother did it, why not? Why can’t I? I’m sure I will need someone in the future for some help here and there, but I don’t have anyone, and I love it.”

These days, the “If” hitmaker is enjoying watching her three year old discover a love of music, noting how much he loves instruments.

“…I came home with a toy violin, showed him one time how to hold it and that was it. Then I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with it. I show him little kids playing violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies,” she said.