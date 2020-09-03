Jangaon: Cop who beat Covid helps people fight fear

Palakurthy SI Gundrathi Satish was helping the infected overcome anxiety through counselling besides providing them with medicines, vegetable, fruits and other essentials

By | Published: 1:08 am

Jangaon: A uniformed Covid survivor has been spreading positive vibes among other patients after having realised that the key to fight the deadly coronavirus was shunning fear. Doctors have been consistently pointing out that overcoming fear is like winning half the battle against Covid-19, and Palakurthy Sub Inspector Gundrathi Satish has been doing exactly that- helping the infected relieve anxiety through counselling besides providing them with medicines, vegetable, fruits and other essentials.

A 2014 batch Sub-Inspector, Satish, who is attached to Palakurthy Police Station in the district, has met more than 30 patients under his PS limits so far. Speaking to Telangana Today, Satish said he was infected with Covid-19 on July 1 and recovered in 17 days while staying under home quarantine following the doctor’s advice.

“I recovered from Covid-19 with the medical advice of Dr (Colonel) Bikshapathi MD, Secunderabad, who is a native of Bammera village of Palakurthy mandal. He said that one should not be scared of the virus as that also affects our immune system. I was very scared for a couple of days but got rid of the fear later,” the SI recalled.

“Soon after recovering, I joined duty and started visiting Covid-19 patients to instill confidence among them. I also helped a 50-year-old Head Constable (50) who was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and had a stent in the heart, recover from Covid-19,” Satish said, adding that he had also provided isolation facilities to two patients as they could not stay at their homes.

A native of Edulla Bayyaram village of Pinapaka mandal in Khammam district, SI Satish received appreciations from local MLA and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and residents of Palakurthy mandal are also showering praises on him for his gesture.

“Even the Minister is also ready to provide assistance to the Covid patients. Two ambulances were provided to Palakurthy constituency,” the SI said and added that the patients were asked to call me if their condition deteriorates so as to shift to a nearby Covid-19 hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .