Jangaon ZP passes resolution demanding Centre to procure paddy

Jangaon: Demanding that the Centre procure entire paddy produced during this Yasangi season in Telangana, the general body meeting of the Jangaon Zilla Parishad has passed a resolution unanimously on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by ZP chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy. The ZP meeting has also passed another resolution asking the Central government not to fix the metres to the agriculture pump sets. The other resolutions were: the Centre must make an Act to increase the reservations to the scheduled tribes by 10 per cent, and decrease the prices of the edible oil and petroleum products (Diesel, Petrol and others).

MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Ramana Reddy, ZPTCs, MPPs and officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the general body meeting chaired by Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi has also passed a resolution in favour of purchase of the entire stdock of paddy by the union government. “We have passed a resolution unanimously asking the Centre to take steps to procure the entire paddy produced in the district as well as in the State,” Jyothi said. “We will urge the Centre to take immediate measures to bring down the prices of petrol, diesel, and essential commodities including the edible oil,” she added. MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, District Collector Dr B Gopi and others attended the meeting.

