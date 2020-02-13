Janhvi Kapoor is a moody dresser, Vicky dresses to express

By | Published: 8:44 pm

The budding stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal who are currently working together in an upcoming project spoke to the media. “It (Fashion) has to be an extension of my expression, where I feel comfortable and which will help me to be me.

That’s fashion to me. If I am wearing something in which I am not comfortable, in which I am not able to express myself, and then that doesn’t suit me. If I am wearing anything in which I am comfortable, and I am able to express myself, then that’s fashion for me,” said Vicky Kaushal. What is tip to youngsters for Valentine’s Day? “Wear what your partner wants you to wear,” he said. For Janhvi, fashion is about moods.

“My fashion depends on my mood, it depends on comfort and of course it depends on the occasion. But mostly, I think it’s very moody like me. Today, my mood is that of a jalpari (mermaid), I think,” she declared. Asked Janhvi what fashion tips she would give to youngsters for Valentine’s Day, Janhvi said: “I will wear what I like to wear.

I am not bothered about my partner’s choice. I am my own partner.” What are her plans for Valentine’s Day? “I don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans,” she laughed, adding: “Actually, it sounds sad but it’s true.” Vicky on the other hand will be busy at work. “I am going to be in a different city for an award show. That’s the plan. It will be a working Valentine’s Day for me,” he revealed. Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen working together in Karan Johar’s period multi-starrer Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.