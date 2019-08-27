Janhvi waiting for right script to debut in Telugu

By | Published: 9:27 pm

This loving daughter of the queen of Indian cinema needs no introduction. Janhvi Kapoor, the first born of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has inherited her most celebrated mother’s popularity which put her on a pedestal right with her debut movie, Dhadak.

Telugu viewers, however, seemed to be curious as to why she hasn’t chosen to take up a project in Telugu as yet. Especially because this is the industry where Sridevi was worshipped as a goddess by both classes and masses alike.

Of course, there are rumours aplenty that Janhvi is not really keen to pick a flick from Telugu and has rejected good offers opposite the likes of Mahesh Babu. What could be the reason behind it is what grapevine is abuzz with. And people drew conclusions that Janhvi looks down upon Telugu cinema and frowns at the offers.

Against this much-publicised view, Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor tendered a clarification entwined with all the love and esteem for the ilk of Telugu cinema and said that his family has a very high regard for the legends of Telugu filmdom and love for the style of filmmaking down south, more particularly, Telugu.

“I have been looking forward to an effective script to launch my daughter there. My waiting did not bear any fruit till date. Any actor, not necessarily Janhvi, always loves an engrossing script. Naturally, she also cherishes it.

I do not find fault with her outlook. If such a script really lures her, she will be the first to jump on to the sets,” Boney explained. He also categorically denied the propaganda against Janhvi that misconstrues her intention as carelessness and disinterest towards towards Telugu cinema.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter