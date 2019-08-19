Janhvi’s next with Deverakonda will be a defining one

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actor late Sridevi, is all set to make her appearance before Telugu audience very soon, in her second movie. She will be romancing Telugu sensation Vijay Devarakonda in the forthcoming project. The movie will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh and the trade pandits are predicting that the movie would be a defining one in Janhvi’s career. Her debut movie Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar that was released in 2018, could not reach the audience’s expectations down south. Later, it was rumoured that Janhvi will be pairing with Mahesh Babu in the next project.

However, the news fizzled out too and later there was no outcome. Now, we hear that Janhvi has landed a key role in the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Thala 60 starring Ajith Kumar. Thala 60 is being directed by H Vinoth and produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. A source in the industry circles said that it was Charmme Kaur who was instrumental in roping in Janhvi for the project.

With Puri back in form again following the recent success with iSmart Shankar, the upcoming flick with Vijay has high hopes from fans as well as from the makers, Puri Connects, that is being helmed by Charmme. The other day, actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur sprang a surprise when she tweeted on her Twitter handle, “It’s OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Devarakonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!! Urs Charmee kaur. [sic]” The movie is said to be shot in four south Indian languages.