Japan Open: Sindhu out from tournament, loses to Yamaguchi

Tokyo: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been knocked out from the Japan Open as she faced an 18-21, 15-21 defeat at the hands of Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final clash here on Friday.

In the first game, Sindhu had a lead of 12-7 but Yamaguchi came out furiously after that and clinched the game by 21-18. The second game witnessed a score of 6-6 but from there onwards, Yamaguchi dominated Sindhu throughout and secured an easy 21-15 win over Sindhu.

Interestingly, Sindhu was beaten by Yamaguchi in the Indonesia Open’s final as well and was forced to settle for silver, on July 21, in the tournament.

However, in men’s singles, Indian shuttler Sair Praneeth entered in the semi-finals after he registered a 21-12, 21-15 victory over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto.