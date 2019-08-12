Japanese film ‘Weathering With You’ to release in India

By | Published: 7:26 pm

New Delhi: The Japanese animated romantic fantasy film “Weathering With You”, which has been winning fans all over, will release in India in October.

The film, originally titled “Tenki no Ko”, is directed by Makoto Shinkai.

The announcement follows an online petition to bring the film to India, which went viral since April this year and has garnered over 50,000 signatures. The petition gained momentum after the trailer release of the film all over the world.

“Ever since the petition happened in India, I kept receiving a lot of messages from Indian fans who are eager to watch the film in movie theatres. I have been overwhelmed by their pureness and passion. Now, I feel I could carry out the promise with the fans in India. I am looking forward to the film being well received by the fans who live in the country of movie and mythology,” Shinkai said.

“Weathering With You” is distributed in India by the theatre-on-demand platform Vkaao and backed by BookMyShow and PVR Pictures.