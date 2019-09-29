Japan’s Kento Momota wins Korea Open

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Incheon: Japan’s shuttler Kento Momota won the Korea Open on Sunday after defeating Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan in the finals.

Momota defeated Tien-Chen 21-19, 21-17 to clinch the final that lasted for almost 53 minutes. The 25-year-old defeated his opponent in straight games.

The world number one Momoto had defeated India’s Parupalli Kashyap 21-13, 21-15 in the semi-finals.

In the women’s final, He Bingjiao of China defeated Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 18-21, 24-22, 21-17.

South Korea’s pair of Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong defeated Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 13-21, 21-19, 21-17 to win the women’s doubles.

Indonesia’s pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto defeated Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-16, 21-17 to win the men’s doubles title.