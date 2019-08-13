Jashan, Palak bag sub-junior TT titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: MLR’s Jashan Sai and GSM’s G Palak emerged champions in the sub-junior boys and girls categories respectively at the AWASA and 2nd Cenflex Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis tournament at the Anandnagar on Tuesday.

In the boys final, Jashan blanked LBS’ Trishul Mehra 4-0 without much ado. In the girl’s category, Palak defeated HVS’ Palaparthy Mecry 4-1 for the top honours.

Also bagging the titles were Jatin Dev from SPHS and P Jalani from VPG in the cadet boys and girls categories.

Results:

Cadet Boys: Final: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Dhruv Sagar (GSM) (4-0) (11-4,11-7,11-3,11-5);

Semifinals: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) (3-2) (11-8,5-11,11-4,7-11,11-8);

Dhruv Sagar (GSM) bt Smaran Mallojula (RTTA) (3-1) (11-7,9-11,11-1,11-8);

Cadet Girls: Final: P Jalani (VPG) bt Y Shreya Satyamurthy (GSM) (4-3) (5-11,9-11,9-11,11-5,11-5,12-10,11-8);

Semifinals: P Jalani (VPG) bt Pragyansha Patra (3-1) (11-6,11-6,8-11,11-7); Y Shreya Satyamurthy (GSM) bt Shriya (AWA) (3-2) (12-10,8-11,4-11,12-10,16-14);

Sub-junior Boys: Final: Jashan Sai (MLR) bt Trishul Mehra (LBS) (4-0) (11-7,11-8,11-6,11-8);

Sub-junior Girls: Final: Palak G (GSM) bt Palaparthy Mecry (HVS) (4-1) (11-5,11-8,9-11,11-6,12-10);

Semifinals: Palaparthy Mecry (HVS) bt Ananya D (GSM) (4-3) (7-11,11-9,9-11,11-9,4-11,11-8,11-8); Palak G (GSM) bt Y Shreya Satyamurthy (GSM) (4-1) (11-3,15-13,11-6,8-11,11-5).

