Jashn-e-Jamuriat: Protest through ‘Shayari’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It was a protest meeting of a different kind where the Anti-CAA message was conveyed through ‘shayari’ (poetry) by a group of poets from across the country.

The Jashn-e-Jamuriat and Ehtejaji Mushaira organised by the United Muslim Action Forum, an umbrella organisation of various groups, drove the message across as the poets Rahath Indori, Hashim Firozabad, Hussaini Haidry, Amair Aziz and Nabiya Khan among others enthralled the audience with their ‘inquilabi kalam’ revolutionary poetry.

The poets touched topics right from the CAA/NRC to absconding business tycoons Nirav Modi to Vijay Mallya. They also described the violence unleashed by police at Jamia Millia University, Aligarh University and JNU to the streets and colonies of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Mangalore.

Thousands of people gathered to witness the unique protest meeting. All through the session the audience comprising with men, women and children waved the Indian National Flag and cheered the poets. Slogans of Hindustan Zindabad rent their air. The picturesque Chowmahalla Palace where similar poetry sessions are held, stood testimony to one of its kind of the protest in the country.

The organisers arranged LED screens at the venue to allow the attendees to have a glimpse of the poets. Several channels arranged live telecast of the event on social media platforms.

Eminent Muslim leaders attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers demanded the CAA NRC NPR be withdrawn. They also demanded the police allow those applying intending to hold a protest and accord permission in the city.

“It is because of the cooperation of the public that all protests are peaceful and helping the Telangana police continue its people-friendly image,” said Hameed Mohammed Khan, president, Jamaat e Islami (Telangana).

Chairman TS Urdu Academy Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari and Islamic Scholar Maulana Hussamuddin Sani alias Jaffar Pasha, Shia leader Hyder Hussain Agha and and others spoke at the meeting. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi restricted himself to thanking the participants and asked them to disperse peacefully after the event.

The United Muslim Action Forum planned to hold the event at the historic Charminar but changed the venue after a suggestion of the city police. However after the intervention of the High Court which acted on a bunch of petitions filed by a few citizens who feared communal trouble and traffic related issues the programme was cut short following the court orders.

