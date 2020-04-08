Jasmin Walia releases ‘Want Some’

By | Published: 3:29 pm

Essex-born singer, producer and TV personality Jasmin Walia is back with a banger in the form of her single Want Some, out now through Virgin EMI. Want Some is an up-tempo feel-good fusion of dance and Indian pop effortlessly sung by Jasmin in three languages, English, Punjabi and Hindi.

Want Some comes off the back of hugely successful previous singles Dum De De Dum (which she sang in English and Punjabi) and Bom Diggy with Zack Night, which reached number 1 in the British Asian Chart and has over 424 million combined streams, becoming the biggest British Asian single of the last 5 years.

The former star of TOWIE and Desi Rascals was asked to perform at the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai last year. Her profile continues to grow, accruing more than 6,00,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 4,75,000 followers on Instagram. Jasmin Walia is the biggest British Asian female singer today and Want Some is just a taste of what’s in store for Jasmin in 2020.