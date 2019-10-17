Jason feels anything is possible after marrying his dream girl

By | Published: 4:43 pm

American actor Jason Momoa has a pretty positive outlook towards life, and it’s perfectly understandable, given that he got to marry the girl of his dreams.The ‘Aquaman’ actor spoke to Esquire for its November 2019 cover about his long-time marriage to Lisa Bonet, and his ambition to always go after his dreams, which included marrying the 51-year-old, who he said was “literally” his childhood crush,” reported E! News.

The 40-year-old star and Bonet have been together for 14 years; however, Momoa knew he wanted to be with ‘The Cosby Show’ actor from a young age. Momoa’s love for his wife began when he was just 8 years old and he saw her on TV, the actor told James Corden in 2017.”I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one. I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you’,” Momoa told Corden.

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, I’d just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always,” he said.