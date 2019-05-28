Jason Momoa shares an old picture from sets of ‘GoT’

By | Published: 2:14 pm

Washington: Though the ‘Game of Throne’ series has ended, the ‘HBO hit’ left actors feeling nostalgic about their characters. Actor Jason Momoa, who played the role of Khal Drogo, wrote a heartfelt message expressing his feeling of “homesickness”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the star on Monday went through his library of photos to bring up the rare glimpse of life on the road from when he was shooting season 1 of ‘GoT’. The image, shared by the actor on Instagram, shows the ‘Aquaman’ laying down in the back of a van in Donegal, Ireland.

“It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend Brian Andrew Mendoza. While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family, Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started,” he wrote.

After starring as Arthur Curry in ‘Aquaman’, which quickly prompted plans for the sequel, the actor is now filming ‘A new take on Dune’ as well another fantasy series, Apple’s ‘See’. Homesickness is a valid feeling. Sunday brought additional never-before-shared memories from ‘Game of Thrones’ in The Last Watch, a documentary chronicling the filming of the final season of HBO’s fantasy epic.

Apart from the actor, Gwendoline Christie who essayed the character of a warrior Brienne of Tarth on Monday posted an adorable picture from behind the scenes on Instagram. In the picture, Gwendoline can be seen posing with her co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Daniel Portman, who essayed the roles of Jaime Lannister and Podrick Payne, respectively, in the series.

“DAYS GONE BY,” she wrote. While Gwendoline and Nikolaj are smiling for the camera, Daniel poses with a worried face.