Jason Momoa’s revenge drama ‘Sweet Girl’ adds Marisa Tomei 

Los Angeles: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Marisa Tomei has boarded the cast of Netflix’s revenge action film “Sweet Girl”, starring Jason Momoa in the lead.

To be directed by debutante filmmaker Brian Andrew Mendoza, the film is about a grieving husband (Momoa) who vows to bring justice to the perpetrators of his wife’s death, while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter, the streamer said in a statement.

Tomei, 55, will portray a US senator, while Isabela Merced will essay the role of Momoa’s daughter.

The film’s cast also includes actors Adria Arjona and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who most recently featured in Netflix actioner “6 Underground”, as well as Justin Bartha, among others.

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson, who worked on Momoa’s “Frontier” series, will back the project via their ASAP Entertainment banner, along with and Momoa and Mendoza.

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner have written the screenplay, with Will Staples revising the latest draft.

Martin Kistler is attached to executive produce.