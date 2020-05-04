Jasprit Bumrah shows his admiration for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 am 12:00 pm

Hyderabad: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah shared his admiration for football super star from Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimovic by sharing an inspirational video message of the striker with the caption “Words to live by”.

The 36-second video of the AC Milan player forward on his Twitter handle show where Ibrahimovic is heard as saying that he does not live a “social media life”.

“My attention is the way I perform. And I know how I can perform. And what I need to perform. I am the best at what I am able to do so, all the other things around it is not important because who would recognise you if you were not a football player? Nobody,” said Ibrahimovic in that shared video. Bumrah had previously expressed his affection for Ibrahimovic during an Instagram live chat with India opener Rohit Sharma. “I love Ibra. I can relate to his story that people did not take him seriously and then he became a star. I can relate as I think people took me lightly initially and then I proved them wrong, I am still trying,” he had said.

