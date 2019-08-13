Jatayu Sena launched at Chilkur Balaji temple for women safety

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Amidst rituals, Chilkur Balaji temple on Tuesday launched Jatayu Sena, a group that will work for the protection of girls and women.

As part of the initiative, priests performed rituals on sacred threads that were later tied on the wrists of women and girls at Chilkur Temple.

Led by temple hereditary priest CS Rangarajan, the temple priests felicitated and blessed Nadeem, a resident of Karwan who rescued a young girl from being sexually assaulted near Moinabad mandal. “He is our first Jatayu and we felicitated him. Nadeem also tied the thread on the girl’s wrist,” Rangarajan said.

“The idea of launching Jatayu Sena came from thousands of devotees who have been a part of our sensitisation campaign,” priests said.

Ancient and traditional India had built respect and reverence for women through culture, which celebrated them through Kanya Vandanam, Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj. “It’s necessary to build and sustain respect and reverence for girls and women in line with the age-old and ancient traditions of India, and we feel that Jatayu army is a solution,” Rangarajan in a press release said.

