Jathedars of major Sikh Takhats in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Hyderabad, Jathedars of major Sikh Takhats from across the country including Akal Takhat Sahib and heads of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will together inaugurate newly constructed Gurdwara Saheb Barambala, Sikh Chawniat, Attapur, Kishanbagh on Sunday.

They will also participate in the 388 birthday celebrations of Seventh Sikh Guru, Guru Har Rai on Sunday and apart from Gurudwara inauguration, a Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be organised followed by Nagar Keertan.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb Barambala, Sikh Chawniat, chairman S Harbans Singh, president S Sukdev Singh, secretary S Ranveer Singh and others said that Jathedar of Sri Akal Takhat Saheb, Amritsar, Giani Gurbachan Singh, Jathedar of Takhat Sri Keshgarh Saheb, Anandpur Saheb (Punjab), Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of Takhat Sri Damdama Saheb (Punjab), Giani Harpreet Singh, Meet Jathedar, Takhat of Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Saheb, Nanded (Maharashtra), Giani Jyotinder Singh, President, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjeet Singh G K and others will participate in the Gurudwara inauguration on Sunday.

Ragi Jathas Bhai Gagandeep Singh of Ganganagar, Rajasthan and Baba Dharamveer Singh Khalsa from Punjab will render Shabad keertans and throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus.