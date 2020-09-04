Javadekar hints at possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles

The Heavy Industries Minister also shared that the proposal for the auto scrappage policy was ready and all stakeholders have provided inputs, therefore its announcement was likely “very soon”

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday hinted at the possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles and hoped that the automotive industry will soon get some “good news”. The Heavy Industries Minister also shared that the proposal for the auto scrappage policy was ready and all stakeholders have provided inputs, therefore its announcement was likely “very soon”.

Elaborating on the possibilities of the GST rate cut on vehicles segment, he said the details of the proposals are being worked out by the Finance Ministry and he is not privy to all the details. However, Javadekar said, “naturally in a logical sequence, 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, public transport vehicles, in that category only, and then 4-wheelers, in that order it should come. I hope that you will get some good news surely very soon”.

The minister said he will definitely discuss the automotive industry’s demand for Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We may not agree immediately for reduction in GST but that is not a final no. There can definitely be a way forward which I also see, progress will be done,” said Javadekar.

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said at an industry interaction last month. She said a rate revision proposal would be taken up by the GST Council. Two-wheelers currently attract 28 per cent GST.

