Javadekar slams Oppn parties for questioning air strikes

Mumbai: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the opposition parties for questioning air strike conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot area of Pakistan on February 26.

“Pakistan accepted that Indian planes entered in Pakistan, not only Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. A terror camp was functioning in the name of Madarsas where more 350 terrorists were getting trained including around 12 chief commanders and 25 master trainers. This was the centre for sending terrorists to Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir and rest parts of the world. And no one was left alive in the bombing,” he said.

Addressing BJP Mission 2019 programme at Balgandharva Rangmandir, the minister said, “Our opposition parties are asking for proofs. This complete bankruptcy of some opposition parties.” “Their statement was welcomed by Pakistan. This was also discussed in their parliament. Their media also picked up this,” he added.

“Post 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, armed forces want to teach lessons to Pakistan, they did not get permission that time. But they got the permission by our government. This is a difference,” Javadekar said while underlining the difference between Congress-led UPA government and BJP-led government at the Centre.

Setting the tone for 2019 general elections, the BJP leader said, “What do we need a Majboot (Strong) government or like Mayawati said Majboor (helpless) government where the Prime Minister will change after every six months. This is the central issue of 2019 elections.” “Some people have started preparing for saying that there is some fault in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)”. It means they have started preparing explanations for their defeat in upcoming polls,” he added taking a jibe at political parties who had earlier question EVM use.

Taking a potshot at Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) of the opposition parties, Javadekar said, “An opposition leader told me that the Common Minimum Programme of their Mahamilawat (Adulteration) alliance is “Modi hatao”(Remove Modi) and nothing else.”

“Two bomb attacks happened in Mumbai. 26/11 and train blasts where 250 died. In UPA time then a big Congress had said˜small incidents used to happen in big cities.

Where did you find incidents of bomb blasts, except Jammu and Kashmir, under our government? This all become possible with strong leadership, he added.

Underling the success of many BJP government schemes at the Centre, he said, “Under Congress rule, they had opened the bank account of the unborn child, had taken financial help for marriage, scholarships and took even pensions by declaring them as widows. There were many such cases. We save Rs 90,000 after linking Aadhaar to bank accounts that totally eliminated bogus people.”

Today India was the chief guest at OIC. 50 years ago, at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference. The Indian representative Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed went there to attend the conference. But due to Pressure from Pakistan, Ahmed was not allowed to enter the conference. Today India is there and Pakistan is not,â€ he said speaking of India’s representation at the recently concluded conference at OIC in Abu Dhabi.

Javadekar highlighted the success of many government schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna, Atal Pension Scheme, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, rural electricity, new infrastructural projects including new airports, highways and expressways and many others.

“We were at 11th position in the economy under UPA regime and today we stand at 6 and in the coming time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will reach at 3rd position,â€ he said.