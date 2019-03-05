Javed Ali back to judging shows

By | Published: 4:59 pm

After his stint as a judge on Indian Idol last year, singer Javed Ali will take up judging duties once again, this time for a singing-based reality show for children.

“I had a great time on Indian Idol and now I am continuing my journey with SuperStar Singer. This is a kids’ singing reality show and will have children participating from the age group of 2 to 14 years. We will soon be starting with pan-India auditions,” Javed said.The Guzarish hitmaker will be joined by singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya.

According to a source, singer Neha Kakkar might join them on the judging panel of the show that will air on Sony Entertainment Television.