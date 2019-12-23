Jawaani Jaaneman to release earlier by a week

By | Published: 9:37 pm

The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31.

The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie.

The film is produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.