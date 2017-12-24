Jawaharnagar Inspector transferred for inappropriate behaviour

By | Published: 1:50 pm 2:03 pm

Hyderabad: Jawaharnagar police station Inspector T.S. Umamaheswara Rao has been transferred and asked to report before Hyderabad range DIG for his behaviour while taking a complaint from a woman in connection with the murder of her husband.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwath ordered an enquiry into the incident. The Inspector kept his left leg on the cot when the woman was giving a complaint at her residence.

This drew criticism from all quarters prompting the police to order an enquiry.