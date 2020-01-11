Jaweed (98) rallies Hyderabad to 225

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: Playing in only his second match, Jaweed Ali slammed a 161-ball 98 (16×4) to wriggle Hyderabad out of the tight situation against Andhra on the first day of the four-day Group A & B Ranji Trophy league match at CSR Sharma college ground, Ongole, on Saturday. Thanks to Ali’s fighting knock and later on a quick-fire, unbeaten 31 (19 balls, 1×4, 3×6) by tailender Yudhvir Singh, Hyderabad managed to post 225 in 77.5 overs.

Winning the toss, Andhra skipper G Hanuma Vihari put Hyderabad into bat. There was the familiar batting collapse by Hyderabad. Akshath Reddy hit 17 before he became KV Shasikanth’s first of his five victims. In quick succession Sasikanth had Hyderabad reduced to 38 for 3 in 19.3 overs. J Mallikarjun was caught behind while CV Milind, who was promoted, snicked behind without opening his account. Hyderabad were reeling at 52 for 3 in 23.6 overs at lunch.

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal and Jaweed resurrected the Hyderabad innings with a 64-run stand before Sasikanth, who came back for his second spell, removed Tanmay. There was more trouble for Hyderabad. Himalay Agarwal was out to Sasikanth while left-arm seamer Yarra Prithvi Raj dealt a big blow when he forced Kolla Sumanth, Hyderabad’s top run-getter of the season, to edge behind. Hyderabad were tottering at 129 for six in 49 overs. T Ravi Teja could make only seven and he was out to Prithvi Raj.

Meanwhile, Jaweed battled bravely and reached his half century in 89 balls even as wickets continued to fall at the other end. Mehdi Hasan was out for five but Jaweed was unlucky to miss the three-figure mark by two runs Ayyappa ended his fine knock and Hyderabad were 185 for 8 at that stage. Yudhvir wielded the bat to go effect as he frustrated Andhra attack and lifted Hyderabad to a fighting total.

Sasikanth was the pick of the Andhra bowler as he continued to have a dream run this season. He has 26 matches from four matches so far. In the absence of C Stephen, Prithvi Raj rose to the occasion by taking three wickets.

