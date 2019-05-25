Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi expecting their first child

By | Published: 4:00 pm

Actors who had adopted their caretaker’s two children, are expecting their first child together. The couple took to photo-sharing site Instagram on May 24 to make the announcement.With their heads cropped out of the picture, the two are seen holding hands and standing in front of their birth year. The little one is yet to arrive, so a pair of small shoes is placed in front of “2019 coming soon”.

Mahhi captioned it: “There once was a girl and that girl met a boy. They found living as two was a life full of joy. These two happy lovebirds… this couple, this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare. They cuddled up closer, made a room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three.”

Jay also posted the same photograph and wrote: “Nine months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. Nine months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. Nine months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you Mahhi. Announcing our first production together. Coming soon 2019.”On the work front, Jay will be anchoring the upcoming season of a singing-based reality show for children.