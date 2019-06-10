Jayaram case: 3 Telangana cops, 12 others in charge sheet

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Three police officials from Telangana were named in the charge sheet filed by the Jubilee Hills police in a local court here in connection with the murder of NRI industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram.

The industrialist was murdered by the suspect, Rakesh Reddy and his associates in January over financial disputes. The murder created sensation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Jayaram was first murdered in a house in Jubilee Hills and later his body was shifted to Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The 23-page charge sheet was filed recently by the police and 12 persons including three police officials were named as accused. Seventy-three people were made witnesses in the case and Sikha Chowdhary was the 11th witness while her friend Santosh Rao was 13th witness.

Before killing the industrialist, Rakesh Reddy had made 11 videos and took 13 photographs as evidence. In the video, Jayaram was coerced to admit that he has to pay Rs.4.5 crore to Rakesh Reddy.

Initially, the Andhra Pradesh police had registered a case and arrested Rakesh Reddy and his driver Srinivas in the case. The duo after allegedly killing Jayaram in Jubilee Hills had shifted the body in a car to Nandigama village in Krishna district.

They abandoned the car on the highway at Ittavaram village road and tried to portray it as an accident. However, the Andhra Pradesh police had arrested Rakesh Reddy and Srinivas following a complaint lodged with the police.

Later, the case was transferred to the Jubilee Hills police who booked a case based on a complaint filed by Padmasree, wife of Jayaram, suspecting that more persons including Sikha Chowdhary were behind it.

Rakesh Reddy after killing Jayaram had allegedly contacted several persons including S Malla Reddy who worked previously as Assistant Commissioner of Police Ibrahimpatnam and Inspectors – Srinivasulu and Rambabu who earlier worked at Nallakunta and Raidurgam police stations, respectively.

The dispute between Rakesh Reddy and Jayaram pertained to the money that was spent on Sikha Chowdhary who was previously in relationship with Rakesh. According to chargesheet, the relationship turned sour after Sikha Chowdhary ignored Rakesh over some issue.

At this point of time, Jayaram intervened and assured to give back the money to Rakesh. On January 31, Rakesh with his friends lured Jayaram to a house at Jubilee Hills and tortured him for the amount and allegedly smothered to death.

The body was later shifted to Nandigama inNandigama in a car and abandoned on the national highway.