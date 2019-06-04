Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Ballot papers get damaged due to termite eating

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Ballot papers at Ambatpally and Suraram villages under Mahadevpur mandal in the district were found damaged here on Tuesday.

According to officials, 83 ballots of MPTC and 16 ballots of ZPTC, which were found damaged by termites belonged to polling station 44 at Ambatpally village.

In Suraram village, 17 MPTC ballots and 16 ZPTC ballots, which belonged to polling station 39 were damaged by. However, there will not be any repolling, said Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu.

“Even if spoiled ballots are added to the second candidate he won’t win the seat,” he said and added that he was waiting for the permission to declare the results from State Election Commission (SEC).

