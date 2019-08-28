Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Woman, newborn die; kin cry foul

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A woman and her newborn died reportedly due to the negligence of the staff of Chityal Community Health Centre in Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Wednesday.

The deceased woman was Sampelli Kavitha (25), wife of Ramesh, of Mogullapally village. She was admitted to the hospital on Monday after she went into labour. Since gynaecologist Dr Usha Rani had not come to the hospital, the head nurse and other staff tried to conduct a normal delivery but due to complications, both the newborn and the mother died. However, it is alleged that the staff had faked treatment for two hours before asking the husband to shift her to a private hospital.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha’s husband Ramesh said the nurse had informed him that the child has died but his wife was still alive.

“However, after some time, the staff had asked us to shift her to a private hospital saying that her condition deteriorated. They did not allow us to see her even while shifting her into the ambulance. When we saw her in the ambulance, we found that she is already dead.” he added.

Enraged relatives vandalised the hospital and staged a dharna demanding action against the hospital staff.

Knowing about the incident, local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy arrived at the hospital and found fault with the staff. He also expressed anger at Superintendent Dr Thirupathi and called up Health Minister Etela Rajender, asking him to initiate action against the hospital staff.

