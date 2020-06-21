Jayashankar’s contribution to Statehood matchless: ZP chairman

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Adilabad: Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan said that Prof Jayashankar had dedicated his life for the people of Telangana. He paid homage to Telangana ideologue Jayashankar on the latter’s death anniversary by garlanding his portraiture at his residence in Utnoor mandal centre on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhan stated that Jayashankar sacrificed his entire life for the cause of Telangana and its people. Formation of a separate State was his thought and dream. He would remain in the hearts of the people of the State forever. His contributions to the struggle of Telangana were matchless, he opined. The government was working hard to fulfill his ideals, he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Jagruti’s Kumram Bheem Asifabad district unit paid floral tributes to the professor in Kaghaznagar. Convener of the chapter Parsha Chandrsekhar termed Jayashankar as father of Telangana. He stated that Jayashankar played a vital role in creation of a separate State. He added that the professor was devoted to propagating the ideology of Telangana among different sections of the society.

